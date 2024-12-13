Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Expected on December 15: Oath Ceremony in Nagpur: Reports

:The BJP-led Mahayuti won the 2024 Maharashtra election, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde as Deputy Chief Ministers. Following the oath-taking ceremony, attention turned to the allocation of cabinet positions among MLAs. Sources indicate that the Maharashtra government plans a cabinet expansion on December 15, with around 30 new ministers expected to take their oaths in Nagpur.

Also Read: 2024 Maharashtra Political Recap: Mahayuti's Historic Win, Maratha Protest to Controversial Slogans

The week-long winter session of the state legislature will commence on December 16 in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister, alongside Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies, at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5. The Maharashtra council of ministers can have up to 43 members, including the Chief Minister.