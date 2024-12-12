Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Amid Suspense Over Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, December 12, amid suspense over the expansion of the state Cabinet and the distribution of portfolios.

Maharashtra CM thanked the Prime Minister for meeting and said, "standing firm behind Maharashtra." He said PM Modi is an inspiration to cores of BJP workers. "Extremely thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra."

In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under…

"In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance. You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder," said CM Fadnavis in a post on X after meeting PM Modi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi for critical discussions with BJP leaders to finalise the distribution of ministerial portfolios among the allies of the Mahayuti alliance—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

The meeting coincides with NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s presence in the national capital, staying at party leader Praful Patel’s residence. Ajit Pawar in Delhi while speaking to reports at Parliament said, "I went to wish him (NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar) on his birthday...Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place on December 14..."

#WATCH Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "I went to wish him (NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar) on his birthday...Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place on December 14..."



On the violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city, he says, "...The…

On the violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city, he said, "...The situation has been under control since last night... law and order is fine there . .." After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) was increased four times but the MSP was not increased. So, I requested him to increase the MSP of Sugarcane...." He further said, "The cabinet expansion of Maharashtra government will be on 14th December." When the journalist asked whether you met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "No."