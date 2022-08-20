Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde heaps praise on Shraddha Kapoor at Janmashtami event in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on the auspicious ocasion of Janmashtami attended a Dahi Handi event in Thane, Mumbai. Her father Shakti Kapoor was also there.According to sources, while introducing her to the crowd, the CM said, “She is a part of our Kolhapur Family. She is a Maharashtrian. She is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has come here."

A number of other Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, and Marathi actresses like Apurva Nemlekar, and Sonalee Kulkarni, were also seen. Along with them, Shruti Marathe Ghatnekar, Madhuri Pawar, Swapnil Joshi, Vinod Veer Omkar Bhojane, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Television actress Supriya Pathare were also seen.Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming acting projects include the Naagin trilogy. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, she will also appear in the untitled Luv Ranjan movie, which was filmed in Spain earlier this year.

