Maharashtra Congress To Stage Statewide 'Chikhal Feko' Protest Against BJP-led Govt On June 21

As the people of Maharashtra grapple with numerous challenges, the BJP-led government has turned a blind eye to their plight, the Congress party said on Wednesday. Accusing the government of deliberate neglect and corruption, the Maharashtra Congress has announced a state-wide protest, 'Chikhal Feko' (Throw Mud), on June 21. The protest will see Congress workers smear mud on images representing the BJP government as a symbolic gesture of their dissent.

The protest is scheduled to take place at all district headquarters across the state at 11:00 AM. The Congress party alleges that both the state and central BJP governments have failed to address the needs of farmers, laborers, Dalits, minorities, women, youth, the poor, and the general populace.

The Congress claims the BJP has tarnished Maharashtra's legacy, which is inspired by leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. They argue that the BJP government has hindered the state's industrial development over the past decade, neglected public sector job recruitment, and mishandled competitive examinations, leading to repeated incidents of paper leaks.

Farmers, particularly those growing onions, cotton, and soybeans, have not received fair prices for their produce, nor have they been provided with adequate Minimum Support Prices (MSP), the party said. The NEET examination scam has jeopardized the futures of countless students across the country. The Congress also highlights issues of inflation, unemployment, black market dealings in fertilizers and seeds, hurdles faced by farmers seeking loans, and delays in police recruitment and filling of government vacancies.

The party points out the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, citing incidents where the rich have been involved in fatal accidents with the poor, daylight murders of young girls, and efforts by the ruling party to disrupt social harmony by inciting caste and religious tensions.

Congress leaders, former ministers, MPs, MLAs, ex-MPs, ex-MLAs, members of the Women’s Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal, INTUC, various cells, and divisions are expected to participate in large numbers to protest against the BJP government and demand accountability.