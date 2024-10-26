Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Role For Mumbai’s Infrastructure Growth

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination papers from from the Nagpur South-West constituency on Friday, October 25. The polling in the state scheduled to be held on November 20.

The Deputy contributed several important infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Massive infrastructure upgrades has been witnessed in Maharashtra's capital city in recent years. The projects include roads, metro, redevelopments and much more.

Also Read | BJP Releases Second List of 22 Candidates Maharashtra Assembly Election.

During Devendra Fadnavis tenure as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, and now as Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis played a crucial role in reviving several infrastructure projects that had been stalled for years. Many transformative urban projects that have the potential to change the landscape of Mumbai were also launched.

Fadnavis set up a 'war room' to accelerate key infrastructure projects in the state and ensure their timely completion. The war room's mandate was clear - prioritise projects that impact large numbers of people and ensure they are not stalled due to departmental inefficiencies.

As the CM, he engaged actively with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to secure funds for key projects that were critical to Mumbai’s growth, and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring timely completions​. The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) has been a critical project supported by JICA funding of Rs 8,800 crore of the total Rs 17,843 crore.

MTHL project involves the construction 21.8-km-long elevated road, of which 16.11 km is a sea-link that will connect Sewri in South Mumbai to Chile in Navi Mumbai. The project, launched in January 2024, connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.