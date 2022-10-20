Maharashtra detects 18 cases of XBB variant ahead of Diwali

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported that it has detected 18 cases of XBB, a sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, between September 24 and October 11, reported ANI.The Mumbai civic body has issued an advisory urging citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season to prevent a further spike in the number of cases.

XXB was discovered in Singapore earlier in August. It is a hybrid of Omicron's BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants. The variant has now appeared in 17 countries across the globe. It is believed that XBB variant has "growth advantage" over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property. According to reports, the new variant is a result of an accumulation of changes in the virus' spike surface protein.

The state health department said people must not ignore flu-like symptoms and should get medical advice at the earliest. The earliest possible COVID-appropriate behaviour must be followed by everyone. Comorbidity sufferers should use particular vigilance when in public spaces. Influenza-like sickness patients should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible, the department's bulletin advised.