Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Hits Pedestrians, Rams Vehicles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident News: A drunk driver created panic in the central part of the city on Sunday night between 9.30 and 10.00. He hit a woman pedestrian and a girl at Holkar Chowk in the Padampura area before speeding away. The driver continued recklessly through Panchvati Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Kartiki Signal, Savarkar Chowk, Bandu Vaidya Chowk and back to Savarkar Chowk, hitting three more vehicles on the way.

The injured pedestrian has been identified as Ansabai Bhagirath Barandwal (48) of Padampura. She is under treatment. Police from Kranti Chowk station detained the driver. The driver identified as Sanket Shankar Ambhore (28) of Bhimnagar in Bhawasingpura. He is the son of Dr Shankar Ambhore, a college principal, police said.

The complaint was filed by Prakash Raju Katare of Padampura. He told police that after attending a Bhandara program on Gokulashtami, he and three others were talking near Holkar Chowk when the speeding car (MH 20 FP 9066) came from that side. The car hit Barandwal and the girl, then rushed toward Panchvati Chowk.

Two youths stayed behind with the injured. Others chased the car on motorcycles. At Kartiki Chowk, the drunk driver rammed another car (MH 20 HB 5016). At Bandu Vaidya Chowk, he hit a two-wheeler (MH 20 FA 7056). While returning to Savarkar Chowk, he crashed into a Scorpio (MH 20 DJ 7243) so hard that the airbags opened. The car then stopped, preventing more accidents, according to the complaint. Citizens then caught him, beat him up, and handed him over to police.

Senior Inspector Sunil Mane of Kranti Chowk police station reached the spot. Officers recorded statements, complaints and reports from injured citizens late into the night.