Maharashtra Election 2024: 'It Will Be Clear Who Will Form Govt After Nov 23', Says Sharad Pawar

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, after casting his vote, expressed confidence in the voter turnout, stating, "People should vote, and I am confident that the people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After November 23, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state."

Watch:

#WATCH | Baramati: After casting his vote, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "People should vote and I am confident that people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the… pic.twitter.com/wVClQiHjAY — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

"People should vote and I am confident that people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state," said Sharad Pawar.

Also Read| Supriya Sule Denies Allegations Over Bitcoin Audio Clips, Sends Criminal Defamation Notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi.

On the allegations against Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar said, "The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months, and it is only the BJP that can take such a person along and make false accusations."