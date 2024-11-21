Maharashtra Election 2024: ‘MVA Will Win 160–165 Seats’, Claims Sanjay Raut

A day after the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asserted that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would secure 160 to 165 seats out of the 288 total, ensuring a stable government in the state. He also announced that MVA leaders would convene on Thursday, ahead of the vote counting scheduled for Saturday.

"We and our allies, including smaller parties like the PWP, Samajwadi Party, the Left parties are crossing the majority mark. We are winning 160-165 seats. There will be a stable government in the state. I can say it very confidently," said Raut.

Also Read| Ajit Pawar To Lose by 40,000 Votes in Baramati, Claims Sharad Pawar’s NCP Leader Ahead of Result.

The Mahayuti alliance is making a concerted effort to hold onto power, while the opposition MVA coalition aims to build on its strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Provisional figures from Wednesday's Maharashtra assembly elections show an estimated voter turnout of 65 percent, up from 61.74 percent in the 2019 state polls.