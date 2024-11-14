Maharashtra Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari Not in CM Race, Says Will Decline Offer Despite Speculation

In Maharashtra, the focus has shifted from "who will be the next Chief Minister" to "which party will choose the next Chief Minister," as both the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) and the Mahayuti alliance ramp up their efforts. There is growing discussion about potential candidates for the Chief Minister role. Within the MVA, names being considered include Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, and possibly others. On the other side, the Mahayuti alliance is discussing candidates like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. Additionally, observers have suggested that the BJP may consider Nitin Gadkari as a candidate, especially in light of recent strategies used in other states.

When asked by Zee News if he would become Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Gadkari clarified that he is not a candidate and has no interest in the position. He firmly stated that he would decline the role even if it were offered to him, emphasizing that the decision lies with the party leadership.

Regarding the possibility of Uddhav Thackeray being excluded, Gadkari did not provide a direct answer, only mentioning that the alliance is concentrating on winning the upcoming election.

He also responded to accusations from Congress, explaining that the RSS is a cultural organization that includes some members knowledgeable in politics. Those who share the BJP's ideology work to support it, while others may opt not to, based on their individual choices.