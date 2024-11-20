Maharashtra Election 2024: PM Modi Urges People To Participate In 'Festival Of Democracy'

Voting for Maharashtra's 2024 assembly elections began today at 7 am across all 288 constituencies, with polling scheduled to end at 6 pm. The election results will be announced on November 23.

आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या सर्व जागांसाठी मतदान होत आहे.राज्यातील सर्व मतदारांना माझे आग्रहाचे आवाहन आहे की त्यांनी उत्साहाने या प्रक्रियेत सहभागी व्हावे आणि लोकशाहीच्या या उत्सवाची शोभा वाढवावी.यावेळी सर्व तरुण आणि महिला मतदारांना आवाहन करतो की त्यांनी मोठ्या संख्येने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

"Voting is going on today for all the constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. I urge all the voters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and add beauty to this festival of democracy. On this occasion I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come forward and vote in large numbers", said PM Modi in a post X.

The election campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded on Monday (November 18). The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aims to retain power. Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, is seeking a strong political comeback.

