Maharashtra: FIR filed against teen who threw javelin that killed 15-yr-old in Raigad

A 15-year-old student in Raigad lost his life after he was hit on the head by a javelin thrown by another student during a practice session in Raigad on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. An FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the student who threw the javelin and the organising committee of the INT Academy, which had organised the competition, on the basis of a complaint.

The incident took place on the campus of INT English School at Purar in Mangaon taluka at around 12.30pm on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hujefa Kutubuddin Daware. Police said Hujefa, who was practising shotput on the other side of the ground on Wednesday was hit on his head towards his left eye when a student hurled the spear in his direction. Unaware that the javelin had been hurled in his direction, Hujefa bent down to tie his shoelace resulting in him being hit on the temple.

According to the police, CCTV footage shows that the javelin was thrown towards the side where the other students were playing volley ball and shot put. "The statement of the boy who hurled the javelin was recorded in the presence of his parents. The organiser from Raja Bhau More school has been booked for negligence," said API Srikrishna Navale from Goregaon police station Raigad. Navale added, "We had earlier registered an accidental death case. Later after checking the CCTV and recording statement we have registered an FIR. Atul Zende, additional SP, Raigad, said, "We have seen the CCTV footage of the school playground to ascertain how the incident occurred. During the probe, we learned that the boy was practising shotput when he was hit on his temple and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to Goregaon civic hospital (in Raigad), where the doctors declared him brought dead.