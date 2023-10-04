Maharashtra government signs pact with UK museum for Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh'

Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London for a 17th century Tiger Claws weapon believed to have belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj make a journey back to India for an exhibition.

During a meeting at the museum, Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs, officially signed an agreement with Dr. Tristram Hunt, the Director of the V&A. Hunt hailed the "historic partnership" between the V&A, the government of Maharashtra, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) museum in Mumbai. This collaboration will allow the unique object to become a part of the celebrations in India next year.

Given their fascinating heritage, I hope that the displays across Maharashtra and the accompanying events will help support new research into the Tiger Claws’ history and provenance, said Dr Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A. We look forward to working with colleagues to finalise plans in the months ahead, he said.

According to the V&A, the MoU sets out the details of a three-year loan agreement for the unique pair of Tiger Claws or wagh nakh in the V&A collection. They are described as an example of a weapon that was popular in the 17th century. The signing of the agreement on Tuesday is the first step in the process which, following a formal loan agreement being finalised later this year, will enable the Tiger Claws to travel to multiple destinations across India to feature in commemorative events planned next year to mark the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation.

The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s triumph over Afzal Khan is legendary, so we are delighted that the ‘Tiger Claws’ will return to India as part of the 350th anniversary events where they can be enjoyed as part of the celebrations. We hope that their display might also enable new research into their history and look forward to working in partnership with colleagues in the months ahead as we develop plans for their display, a V&A spokesperson said.