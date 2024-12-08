Maharashtra Govt Formation: Nana Patole Urges Mahayuti Government to Follow Legislative Tradition and Appoint MVA as Leader of Opposition

Maharashtra has a tradition of electing the Speaker without opposition and assigning the Deputy Speaker's role to the opposition party. In the Delhi Legislative Assembly, although the BJP has only three members, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed a BJP member as the opposition leader. A delegation from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the possibility of giving the opposition leader position to the MVA. Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed optimism that the government would consider this request positively.

In a media briefing at the legislative complex, Patole highlighted the need to address voters' concerns about whether their votes are going to the intended candidates. He mentioned that the people of Markadwadi wanted to conduct mock polling using ballot papers, but the government, in collaboration with the Election Commission and police, suppressed this initiative and filed criminal charges against them. Patole criticized the Election Commission for failing to explain the increase of 76 lakh votes, calling it a serious issue that undermines democracy. He emphasized that if there is dissatisfaction with the democratic process, it needs to be addressed. As the opposition, they will advocate for the people's demands both in the legislature and on the streets.

Regarding the public's demand for ballot paper voting, Patole noted that there is widespread confusion about the new government and significant public discontent throughout the state, not just in Markadwadi. The call for ballot paper voting is gaining traction, with village assemblies passing resolutions in support of this demand. Patole urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to recognize and respond to this public sentiment.