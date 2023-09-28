Maharashtra govt has given treasury keys to brokers

A day after the Eknath Shinde-led government imposed restrictions on entry into Mantralaya, MPCC president Nana Patole alleged that the state government’s “top dalal (agent)” operates from Nirmal, a commercial complex near the state headquarters. Patole claimed that the “EDA (Eknath, Devendra and Ajit) government” has given the keys of the state treasury to a broker who operates from the complex and that all contracts and tenders are finalized and allotted from there. “Such brokers are having a free run in Mantralaya and restrictions have been imposed on the common man. We have specific documentary evidence against this high-profile broker. We will expose the government and the broker at an appropriate time. We will give a pen-drive during the winter session of the state legislature,” he said. However, Patole declined to name the alleged broker.

The allegation came a day after state’s Home department issued restrictions on the entry of citizens to Mantralaya.Thousands of people come to Mantralaya every day for their work. Even after multiple trips to the district-level offices, their issues are not resolved. Ministers get away by making promises, but there is no change on the ground so people end up flocking to the Mantralaya building. Some even try to commit suicide,” said Patole, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, asking the government should think as to why people are attempting suicides in Mantralaya.He said that the government is for the people, and ministers are expected to run it with the help of the administration. “Denying entry to the common people just for the sake of security and to reduce the crowd is ridiculous,” he said.