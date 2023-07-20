Maharashtra: Heavy rain predicted in Mumbai, Orange’ alert in 10 districts

After heavy rain lashed Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, triggering waterlogging and traffic woes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further downpour over the week in several districts. As per the regional weather body's notification, as many as 10 Maharashtra districts are on 'Orange' alert today. These included Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia; while other districts including Mumbai were put on a 'Yellow' alert for Thursday.

The regional weather body also issued an Orange alert warning for five of these districts for Friday. These included Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara. It further said that Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune are likely to witness ‘heavy to very heavy’ downpour till Sunday at isolated places. Thane has been put on a Yellow alert for remaining days till Sunday. The weather body predicted very likely heavy rainfall in the city at isolated places till the weekend. Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli Gondia, Nagpur, Washim are among other districts in Maharashtra that have been put on a 'Yellow' alert till Sunday. The IMD said thunderstorms are very likely in these regions with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall at isolated locations.