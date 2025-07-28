Maharashtra Hit-and-Run Case: Man Killed After Car Hits Bike Near Seven Hills Flyover On Jalna Road; Driver Flees Spot

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding car near the Seven Hills flyover around 10.15 pm on Sunday, July 27. The severe impact of the accident crushed the two-wheeler. The bike was near the divider lane, and the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died after hitting the divider. The car driver fled the scene after the collision.

The accident occurred when a bike (MH-20-FY-3963), heading from CIDCO towards Seven Hills, was rammed from behind by a car before the Seven Hills Flyover. The rider succumbed to injuries on the spot.

After the crash, traffic came to a standstill for over 50 minutes with long queues of vehicles stretching from Seven Hills to the High Court signal. Upon receiving the alert, police in-charge inspector Ashok Bhandare dispatched duty officer API Sunil Maske and his team to the scene.

The police cleared the wreckage and restored traffic movement. Locals had already shifted the deceased to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). As of late Sunday night, efforts to identify the victim were still underway. Pundliknagar po-lice have registered a case and initiated further investigation.