Maharashtra: Jalna Zilla Parishad CEO Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine for Spitting, Tobacco Chewing in Office Premises

In a stern initiative to uphold cleanliness and discipline in government offices, Jalna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PM Minnu has issued strict directives, including banning spitting, tobacco chewing, and defacing of office premises. Violators will face a hefty fine of Rs 5,000. The order was circulated to all departments under the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis across the district. The directive will hold the respective office heads accountable for maintaining cleanliness and order. The department heads will be responsible for ensuring that no office space, corridors, or any other area is damaged by spitting or tobacco use.

"This initiative is aimed at ensuring a clean, dignified, and healthy working environment across all Zilla Parishad offices," said a Zilla Parishad official. "Surprise inspections may also be conducted to ensure compliance." Additionally, the CEO has prohibited the display of posters, banners, and stickers on office walls, doors, cupboards, and furniture. Offenders will face disciplinary action and will be required to immediately remove unauthorized displays. The use of the notice board will be restricted exclusively to official departmental and government communications. The order also emphasizes proper waste management, warning against the disposal of garbage or trash through office windows. Each office is mandated to maintain dustbins, and garbage must be collected regularly by the local municipal bodies, councils, or gram panchayats.