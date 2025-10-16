Maharashtra: Jewellery Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh Go Missing From Woman’s Handbag, Case Registered

Kolhapur: Jewellery worth seven tolas was stolen from a woman's handbag while she was travelling from Borivali in Mumbai to Bhausingji Road in Kolhapur. This incident came to light on the morning of September 28 last month. Bhumika Mayur Pashte filed a complaint in this regard at the Juna Rajwada police station on Tuesday 14, October.

According to the information given by the complainant Pashte, she left for Kolhapur on the night of September 27 on a private trip with her family. After staying at a hotel on Bhausingji Road, she noticed that the jewellery kept in a plastic box in her handbag had been stolen. She searched the bags and other bags. Suspecting that she had forgotten the jewellery at home, she searched the house after returning. However, the jewellery was not found. Finally, she filed a complaint at the Juna Rajwada police station.

Jewelry worth Rs 4.5 lakh in two boxes

Pashte had kept the jewelry in two plastic boxes and kept the boxes in his handbag. It contained a four-ton mangalsutra, a one-ton necklace, one-ton ear studs and one-ton earrings worth Rs 4.5 lakh. He had kept the jewelry in the bag to keep it safe during the journey. However, he was shocked when the jewelry boxes in the bag were stolen.