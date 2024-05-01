Maharashtra Lok Sabha 2024: Piyush Goyal's Wealth Surges by ₹10.61 Crores Over Two Years
Mumbai: BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is contesting from Mumbai North seat, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. In the affidavit filed along with the application, he has declared his assets to be around Rs 110 crore. This is an increase of Rs 10.61 crore from rs 100.33 crore declared while filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha in May 2022. No criminal case has been registered against Goyal. He does not even own commercial land or agricultural land. Most of the investment is in the form of bank deposits and shares.
Piyush Goyal Education B. Comm., LL.B., C . A.
Assets declared for Rajya Sabha in May 2022
Total: 100,33,57,767
Movable assets of husband and wife: 79.74 crore
Immovable assets of husband and wife: 20.59 crores
Loan taken by husband and wife: 14.28 crore
Assets declared for Lok Sabha in May 2024
Total: 110,95,14,447
Movable assets of husband and wife: Rs 89.86 crore
Immovable assets of husband and wife: Rs 27.60 crore
loan taken by husband and wife: Rs 14.22 crore
Statement of assets declared in 2024
Vehicles - Toyota Carola Altis, two Toyota Camry flats - two flats in Mumbai, one each in Pune and Delhi. In addition, inherited property
Gold and silver etc. -7.5 kg gold, 3.5 kg silver, about 900-carat diamonds, three watches (combined price: Rs 7.20 crore)
Piyush Goyal will be facing off Congress' Bhushan Patil in the Mumbai North constituency.