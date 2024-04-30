Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal Set to File Nomination for Mumbai North Constituency as Opposition Remains Undecided

Mumbai: Mahayuti candidate Piyush Goyal will file his nomination from Mumbai North constituency on April 30. So far, Goyal has completed the first phase of his campaign and has now moved on to the second phase.

On the other hand, the opposition has yet to field a candidate. The Congress is undecided on its position.

A campaign rally was held from Borivali to Kandivali in support of Goyal. BJP, Shinde Sena, MNS, Ajit Pawar group, and the Republican Party of India were also part of it. Goyal has so far focused on connecting directly with the people of all six constituencies of Dahisar to Malad namely Dahisar, Maghane, Borivali, Charkop, Kandivali, and Malad.