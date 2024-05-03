Lok Sabha Election 2024:Postal Voting for Seniors and Differently-Abled Citizens in Kolhapur and Hatkanangle Seats Shows Promising Turnout

Kolhapur: Home voting for senior and differently-abled people began on Tuesday in both Kolhapur and Hatkanangle constituencies of the district. In the last two days, 2,740 people exercised their franchise for the Kolhapur constituency and 561 for Hatkanangle constituency through postal voting. Today is the last day of postal voting for senior and differently-abled people and there is a possibility of 100 percent voter turnout.

Also Read | Actor from Chitra Wagh's 'Porn Star' Accusation Responds, Threatens Defamation Suit Against BJP Leader

Kolhapur and Hatkanangle constituencies in the district will go to polls on May 7. For the first time this year, a postal voting facility has been made available from home for seniors above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities with more than 40 percent disability who will not be able to visit the polling booth. For this, 3,743 senior and differently-abled people filled out 12D forms and demanded voting from home. Accordingly, a team comprising government employees and police was formed constituency-wise.

Voting began from home on Wednesday(May 1). Voting hours are from 9 am to 6 pm. Each team was required to conduct postal votes for at least 15 citizens during the day. In the last two days, 3,301 senior and differently-abled citizens voted. Friday is the last day of voting. These citizens are expected to register 100 percent polling during the day.



Home voting for Kolhapur constituency

Voters above 85 years of age: 1,941

Disabled voters: 403

Total 2,344

Remaining voters: 379

Home voting for Hatkanangle constituency

Voters above 85 years: 799

Disabled voters: 158

Total: 957

Remaining voters: 63

"On Thursday, I experienced that while it's convenient to come home and vote, the process is time-consuming. So, I have decided to go to the assembly booth and exercise my right to vote." -Divyang Voter, Kolhapur