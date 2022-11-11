Maharashtra: Man from Tamil Nadu taking part in Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra dies after being hit by truck

A 62-year-old man from Tamil Nadu died and another person from that state was injured after being hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Nanded district when they were participating in the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a police official said on Friday.

According to a report of PTI, they were walking back to Pimpalgaon Mahadeo village in Ardhapur tehsil for the yatra's night camp after attending Rahul Gandhi's public rally in Nanded on Thursday when the accident occurred around 8.20 pm, he said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident, saying a "true soldier of the party and a beloved companion on the Bharat Jodo Yatra" has been lost. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Ardhapur police station limits, he said.