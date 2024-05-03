Maharashtra MLC Kiran Sarnaik's 4 Family Members Died in Car Accident in Akola's Patur

Akola Accident: Four family members of Maharashtra MLC Kiran Sarnaik lost their lives in a car accident near Patur taluka in Akola district on Friday. The incident, which occurred in the afternoon near a bridge, involved a head-on collision between two vehicles.

According to regional media reports, Kiran Sarnaik's brother, along with his son, daughter, and granddaughter, were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision was severe, causing both cars significant damage and resulting in the deaths of four occupants of Sarnaik's car. Several people were also injured and have been hospitalised for treatment. Their condition is not yet known.

The accident led to traffic congestion on the road. Police are working to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.