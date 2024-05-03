Helicopter Crashes En Route to Pick Up Shiv Sena Leader in Maha’s Raigad (Watch Video)

Raigad (Maharashtra), May 3: In a shocker, a private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed on landing, officials said here on Friday. As per a live video recording shared by Andhare, the chopper was making a landing attempt at an unidentified location and suddenly it seemed to swerve, wobble, lose balance and then crash with a loud sound in a cloud of dust on an open ground.

A chopper designated for #ShivSena Uddhav Thackeray group's leader #SushmaAndhare crashed in Mahad. Luckily, the incident happened before Andhare boarded the helicopter. The pilot also survived the crash.#LokmatTimes#Election2024#Politicspic.twitter.com/AVepJRMipc — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 3, 2024

The pilot of the chopper managed to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived, but the white-and-blue hired rotary-winger was badly damaged in the crash that occurred at Mahad town in Raigad. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident while the shaken Andhare -- who was scheduled to fly by the same chopper -- proceeded in a car for her scheduled election meetings in different parts of the district.

Also Read| Former Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik’s Supporters Resigns As Mahayuti Announces Shiv Sena Candidate for Thane Lok Sabha Seat

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor