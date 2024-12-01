Maharashtra New CM: PM Modi and Amit Shah Will Decide On Chief Minister Post: Eknath Shinde

Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, addressed the media during his visit to his native village in Satara, emphasizing the developmental progress achieved during his tenure. Speaking to reporters Shinde stated, “In the past two and a half years, we have accomplished significant development work. Our focus remains on ensuring the state's growth and progress.”

Commenting on the pending decision about the next Chief Minister amid the formation of Maharashtra's new government, Shinde clarified, “The decision regarding the Chief Minister will be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Shinde also explained his recent retreat to his village, citing health issues as the reason. “I am here to rest as my health is not fine,” he said. The CM’s remarks come ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for the new Mahayuti government, scheduled for December 5 in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections. The BJP won 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar’s NCP with 41 seats in the 288-member House. Despite this clear majority, the government formation has been delayed due to the lack of consensus on the Chief Minister's post.