Maharashtra: Parts of transformers worth more than Rs 3 lakh stolen in Thane

Unidentified persons allegedly stole parts of power transformers belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), collectively worth more than Rs 3 lakh, in two separate incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

Offences against unidentified accused were registered in this connection at the Manpada police station on Wednesday, an official said. The first incident took place during the intervening night of January 23 and 24, in which the accused stole parts of MSEDCL's transformers kept in the premises of a private company, which was to install them, the official said.

In the second incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, the miscreants pulled down a transformer at Detutne village in Dombivli and took away its copper wires and other material, he said.