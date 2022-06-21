Maharashtra Political Crisis: Amit Shah reaches Nadda's residence in Delhi Fadnavis to also join leaders

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's sudden revolt caused a political earthquake in Maharashtra. While discussions are going on about who is with Eknath Shinde, big movements have started in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil had said that BJP would accept any proposal made by Eknath Shinde. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had reached Delhi at the same time. It is expected that Shinde will be contacted from Delhi.

NCP president Sharad Pawar is also in Delhi. Devendra Fadnavis is expected to reach Nadda's residence. This has drawn attention to the developments in Delhi. Opportunity is now out of the hands of Shiv Sena. Now there is nothing left in Mumbai. All sutras are now likely to start from Surat and Delhi.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Dada Bhuse was still in Mumbai. But former minister Sanjay Rathore was also at the St. Regis Hotel. Shiv Sena had kept MLAs for the Legislative Council elections in this hotel. But there were 14 MLAs in this hotel. Two Shiv Sainiks have been kept with each of these MLAs. These fanatical Shiv Sainiks were called on Varsha at 2-3 o'clock after midnight. As a result, Thackeray understood that Shinde had revolted.