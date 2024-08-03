Maharashtra Rain Forecast for August 4: IMD Issues Red Alert for Pune, Palghar and Satara; Orange Alert for Mumbai and 5 Other Districts Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Maharashtra, predicting heavy rainfall tomorrow (August 4). The weather department has issued a red alert for Pune, Palghar, and Satara, while an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Nashik.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Affected After Boulders Fall on Track Between Igatpuri and Kasara Stations.

According to the current weather update, heavy downpour is expected near the north of Mumbai, Nashik, and Surat. Currently, Maharashtra's capital is experiencing strong winds and heavy rains on August 3. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for today. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city. Heavy rains have battered Andheri, Goregaon, Powai, Mulund, Thane, and Kalyan for the past few hours. Non-stop heavy rains are expected in the aforementioned areas, which will lead to flooding on the roads.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall, the Andheri Subway road has been closed. The heavy rains have caused waterlogging under the Andheri Subway. The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains amidst a deep depression forming over Central India, resulting in a pull effect, which will bring one more active rain spell, crossing triple digits in 24 hours in some parts of Mumbai.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Update: Massive Traffic Jam Near Vasai Towards Gujarat Side Due to Truck Accident (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, high tides are peaking at 4.28 meters at 11:47 am and 3.66 meters at 11:37 pm. Low tides are predicted at 1:52 pm and 5:38 am on August 4. The Mithi river level currently stands at 1.08 meters.