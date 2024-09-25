Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar, Nashik; Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts on September 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, for tomorrow, September 26, as intense downpours continued to lash several districts. IMD issued Red, Yellow, and Orange alerts for several districts following heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to the last forecast, IMD issued red alert for Palghar and Nashik, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and a Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely, while an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Pune as heavy to very heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds at isolated places predicted. Yellow alert issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Ganda, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

The weather agency stated that a thunderstorm is believed to have formed over the outer northeast of Pune and moved westward toward the city. This thunderstorm caused intense rainfall in areas including Magarpatta, Wadgaon Sheri, Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Dhanori, Lohegaon, and Ghorpadi. Areas such as Pashan, Katraj, Sinhagad Road, Warje, and Kothrud are likely to have received heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported in many parts of Mumbai this afternoon as heavy rainfall hit the city and suburbs. Andheri Subway was also ordered to close for traffic as the roads leading to the east and west were flooded with rainwater.

According to IMD, low-pressure areas are forming in the Bay of Bengal, and the monsoon clouds are in northern Maharashtra. This increases moisture incursion in the state, which leads to rainfall in Maharashtra and nearby areas.