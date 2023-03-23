Maharashtra: Rains expected in four districts of Marathwada on two days

Four districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate spells of rains accompanied by lightening in the next two days, officials said.

Unseasonal showers had lashed all the eight districts of the region last week, leading to the death of five persons in different incidents and causing widespread damage to crops spread across nearly one lakh hectares.

Lightening, gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour and light to medium rain spells are expected on Friday and Saturday in the districts of Osmanabad, Parbhani, Latur and Nanded, said the officials of the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University's meteorological department.