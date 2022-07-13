Maharashtra Rains: Heavy rain wrecks havock in Pune, Red Alert issued till tomorrow

After nearly five days of continuous rain, Pune city on Tuesday recorded the season’s wettest spell.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Pune district on ‘red’ alert till Thursday and warned about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places (more than 204mm in 24 hours), mainly the ghat areas, till July 14.

On Tuesday, Pune city remained under cloud cover and moderate spells continued throughout the day. Due to continuous rain since the past one week, the city’s rainfall deficit has dropped to 15mm for the season, so far. The nine-hour rainfall, ending at 5.30 pm on Tuesday and recorded at Shivajinagar, was 27mm.With more rain spells forecast till July 16, more wet days await Pune and neighbouring areas. Meanwhile, Mumbai is receiving intense downpour accompanied with gusty winds amid the orange alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city and its suburbs. At least 18 more people have lost their lived in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours while thousands were evacuated and moved to shelter homes

