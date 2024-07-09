Maharashtra Rains: Schools in Pune, Mumbai To Remain Closed Today Due to Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert

In the wake of the rainfall warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Pune district on July 9, Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has announced that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9, to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools.

However, school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration. The Collector has also urged citizens to exercise caution, avoid tourist activities at waterfalls, and venture out only if necessary to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, given the alert issued by IMD, BMC also has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9. "BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," as per the BMC PR Department. Also, the Raigad District Collector has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday in the wake of the red alert for heavy rain.

"Due to a heavy rain warning (red alert) in Raigad district, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Raigad have been declared holiday on Tuesday, July 9th," said the Raigad collector office. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education (NMMC) Department has declared a holiday in all schools in its jurisdiction in view of the heavy rain warning in Mumbai on Tuesday.

All government and private schools will remain closed as per NMMC and Education Department orders.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Monday. The RMC has also issued a red alert for Pune and Satara.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai till July 12. IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal up to July 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday.