Maharashtra reports 4,165 new covid cases today

The number of corona patients in the state has been increasing significantly since the first week of June. Over the last three days, the number of patients has crossed four thousand. On Friday, 4165 patients were found in the state. Of these, 2255 patients are from Mumbai. This is a matter of concern for Mumbaikars.

Today, 4165 new patients have been registered in the state while 3047 patients have recovered and returned home. The highest number of patients is in Mumbai city and 2255 patients have been registered today. Three corona deaths have been reported in the state today.

The patient recovery rate is 97.86 percent. The number of active corona patients in the state is also seen to be increasing.

In India, 12,847 new corona patients have been found and 14 patients have died. Corona infections are on the rise in the country. A possible fourth wave of corona is being considered in view of the growing threat of corona. On the one hand, the government is emphasizing on vaccination. On the other hand, the health system is also on alert due to the threat of monkeypox virus spreading all over the world.