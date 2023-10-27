Maharashtra Speaker schedules next hearing for MLA disqualification on November 2

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has scheduled the next hearing on petitions for the disqualification of MLAs for November 2. The proceedings were marked by intense arguments between counsels over an application moved by the Shinde camp.

As the hearing resumed at 4:40 pm on Thursday, the Shinde camp sought a 14-day extension to submit evidence related to the petitions. The Thackeray camp vehemently opposed the request, labeling it as a delaying tactic. The Shinde group argued that the alleged meetings on June 21 and 22, 2022, which led to the disqualification petitions, never occurred and they intended to present evidence to support this claim. However, the Thackeray group's counsel countered that the application was untimely and aimed at prolonging the proceedings.

The Thackeray group's counsel contended that the Speaker, based on prima facie evidence, should decide in such cases, and delving into further evidence wasn't necessary. The Shinde camp cited a Supreme Court ruling, asserting the Speaker's authority to determine party affiliations and disqualifications. They also challenged Uddhav Thackeray's election as party chief, referencing other disqualification cases.

The Thackeray camp opposed the application, stating it exceeded the Supreme Court's directive for a new schedule. They accused the Shinde camp of using delaying tactics by shifting the focus to evidence presentation. The arguments led to several objections and heated exchanges between the counsels. However, the hearing shall continue on the same note on November 2 as the rejoinder is still pending, the Speaker ruled at the end of an argument.