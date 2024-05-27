Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Latur Pattern Shines Again as 123 Students from Division Score 100 Percent

Latur: As many as 183 students from the state have scored 100 percent marks in the 10th examination conducted by the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. This includes 123 students from the Latur division. The Latur division recorded a pass percentage of 95.27 percent and the Latur pattern continues to dominate this year as well.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 10th Records 95.81% Pass Rate, Konkan Division Leads Again

The Latur divisional board comprises three districts of Nanded, Dharashiv, and Latur, with over 1,05,789 students from the division. Of these, 1,04,503 students had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted by the board at 408 centers. A total of 99,570 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 95.27 percent. Latur district recorded a pass percentage of 96.46 percent, Dharashiv 95.88 percent, and Nanded 93.99 percent. After class 12, Latur district has retained the top position in the divisional board in class 10 results as well.



15 students with a 100 percent increased...

In 2023, 151 students scored 100 percent marks in the state. Of these, 108 students were from the Latur division. This year too, 183 students have scored 100 percent marks in the state, including 123 from the Latur division.