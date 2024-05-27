Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Out: MSBSHSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam Results on mahresult.nic.in; Here's How to Check
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 board results today, with Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 scorecards now accessible on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 97.21 percent, surpassing boys' 94.56 percent by 2.65 percentage points.
To successfully pass the Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 exams, students are required to attain a minimum of 33 percent in each subject as well as overall. The results for all nine divisions of Maharashtra, namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan, will be announced.
Where to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024
Below is the list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024.
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
sscresult.mkcl.org
results.digilocker.gov.in.
To check the Maharashtra Class 10 results, follow these steps:
- Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
- Locate the link titled "Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024".
- Enter your roll number and mother's name (as specified on your admit card).
- Click on "Submit" or "Get Result".
- Your result will then be shown on the screen, displaying your marks, grades, and other relevant details.
- Optionally, you can download the webpage or take a screenshot for your records.
- Print a hard copy of the result for future reference.