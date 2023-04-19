Maharashtra State Board Schools to begin from June 15 onwards, schools in Vidarbha to reopen on June 30

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar announced at a press conference that schools in the state will resume after the summer break on June 15, except in Vidarbha, where schools will reopen on June 30.

To help parents plan their holidays better, it has been decided to reopen schools in the state on June 15, according to a decision made at a high-level meeting. However, schools in Vidarbha will open later, on June 30, due to the high temperatures expected in June.

The performance of students will be evaluated using artificial intelligence technology.

Psychometric tests for students started in the sixth class, and in the first phase, 12 lakh students were tested.

Ninety per cent of children in government schools will receive free books, even if the prices of Bal Bharati books increase.

To control the exorbitant fees charged by private schools, the law will be amended.

Previously, free uniforms were only given to students below the poverty line and backward classes. However, from the next academic year, all students will be provided with free uniforms. Kesarkar also announced that extra pages will be added at the end of each lesson in the book itself to reduce the paperwork burden for students up to Class VIII.