Maharashtra: Tata Power Renewables to set up 3.125 MW solar power plant

Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar power plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by October 2023. The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said.

We announce partnership with Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purposes through our captive solar plant,'Shivram Bikkina, Chief Rooftop, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

The company has a portfolio of 10 GWp of ground-mounted utility-scale solar project and over 1.3 GW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country. TPREL also operates a manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 1,135 MW of modules and cells.

