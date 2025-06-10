Maharashtra: Taxpaying Women to Be Dropped from Ladki Bahin Yojna as Govt Begins Eligibility Review

The Maharashtra government has initiated a large-scale verification process to identify ineligible beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme offering Rs 1,500 per month to low-income women. The move follows the Centre’s nod to share Income Tax Return (ITR) data with the state. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under the Income Tax Department, has granted permission to the state’s Women and Child Development Department to access taxpayer information under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act. This will help authorities filter out women whose family income exceeds the scheme’s eligibility threshold of Rs 2.5 lakh per year or who are government employees.

When the scheme launched in July 2023, it aimed to support women aged 21 to 65 from economically weaker sections, including married, widowed, divorced, deserted, and single women. However, the government found that many ineligible applicants - some of whom were taxpayers and government employees - had managed to register. In one review, over 2,200 government-employed women were identified and removed from the beneficiary list. With applications crossing 2.52 crore, a special committee has been formed to scrutinize records using ITR data to ensure that only truly eligible women continue to receive benefits. The latest disbursement of Rs 3,719 crore for May is estimated to have reached around 2.47 crore women.

Minister for Women and Child Development of Maharashtra, Aditi Tatkare, emphasized that the verification process is standard practice in welfare schemes and dismissed rumors suggesting the scheme was being discontinued. She clarified that the scheme will continue, but with stricter checks to maintain fairness and integrity.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had acknowledged lapses in implementation and assured corrective steps were being taken. The scheme, despite its popularity, has faced logistical hiccups, including inconsistent deposit timelines, as the government has yet to finalize a fixed date for monthly payments.

The verification drive is expected to streamline the scheme and ensure that the benefits reach only the intended, deserving women across the state.