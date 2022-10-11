Maharashtra: Transgender attacked and forced to drink phenyl

A 28-year old transgender was allegedly attacked with a blade and forced to drink phenyl for refusing to withdraw a rape complaint. The Santacruz police have registered an attempt-to-murder offence and arrested one of the attackers while the other two, the rape accused and his wife, are at large.

According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the complainant, a resident of Mahim, was on her way home along with a friend. Around 1.45 am when they were approaching Hotel Sea Princess on Juhu Tara Road, three persons alighted from an auto rickshaw and attacked the victim.



The transgender said in her statement to the police that while one of the alleged attackers, Munni, held her by her hair, another, Govind, forced her to drink phenyl and his wife, Shabana, attacked her with a blade. The complainant received injuries to her back and shoulder. The accused then fled while the complainant’s friend rushed her to Bhabha hospital in Bandra and alerted the police. Munni was subsequently nabbed at Vile Parle.

Balasaheb Tambe senior inspector of Santacruz police station, said, “The victim has got two cuts and we have registered an offence of attempt-to-murder and arrested one accused so far.”