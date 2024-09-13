Maharashtra: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Embark on Two-Day Tour of Mumbai and Nagpur From September 14-15

The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be on a two-day tour of Mumbai and Nagpur, Maharashtra, on September 14 and 15. Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Samvidhan Mandir at Elphinstone Technical High School & Junior College, Mumbai on September 15, 2024.

The Vice-President will then proceed to Nagpur on the same day, where he will inaugurate the Digital Tower at Ramdeobaba University. On his arrival in Mumbai on September 14, the Vice-President is also scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.