Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain and Thundershowers in Konkan and Other Regions

A cyclonic circulation has formed at three locations along the Southwest coast, the southeast sea, and the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the development of a cyclone-like situation near Kerala in the southeast Arabian Sea. This has resulted in dense fog and bone-chilling cold in some areas, while other regions are experiencing rain and cloudy weather. The weather conditions are expected to affect Maharashtra as well, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rain and thundershowers in several parts of the state.

Rain Alert in Konkan

The IMD has reported intensified cold wave conditions in North and Western Maharashtra, with temperatures expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the day. A rain warning has been issued for South Konkan for the next 48 hours, after which the weather is expected to remain dry.

Situation in Marathwada

The next three days are critical for Marathwada, with a light rain warning issued for January 11, 12, and 13. Parbhani recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7°C, while in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Brahmapuri districts, the minimum temperature ranged between 7-8°C. The maximum temperature in these areas was recorded at 28°C.

