Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Temperature Rise and Rainfall Across State in Next 24 Hours

Cold wave conditions have intensified across northern states, with strong winds contributing to a further drop in temperatures. Over the past two days, the minimum temperature has decreased by 2-4 degrees at most locations, according to the Met department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a rise in minimum temperatures within the next 24 hours, with rainfall expected across most parts of the state, excluding Vidarbha.

On Wednesday (January 8), temperatures plummeted sharply in Marathwada and Vidarbha, with Dhule recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius. North Maharashtra also experienced a significant drop in temperatures. Currently, a new western disturbance has formed in northwest India, intensifying cold winds in the northern states, which will further lower temperatures. The state has seen temperature fluctuations over the past two days and is expected to experience rain-friendly weather in the next 24 hours due to the active cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

The mercury dropped significantly in several areas of the state on Wednesday. Gondia recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9°C, Hingoli 9.8°C, Nandurbar 7.7°C, Parbhani 8.2°C, Pune 11.7°C, and Yavatmal 6.7°C. Over the past two days, the minimum temperature has been fluctuating, while dry winds continue to blow during the day, causing a further drop in temperatures across most regions.