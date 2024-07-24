Maharashtra Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Likely in Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg and Other Districts Over Next 3 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in Maharashtra. Moderate to heavy rain spells with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places over Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Thane districts in the next three hours.

Residents are advised to follow guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to ensure safety during the adverse weather conditions.

The alert follows significant overnight rainfall in the region. The Barala Devi Lake in Bhiwandi overflowed due to an influx of 2 million liters per day (MLD) of water. Bhiwandi recorded 15 mm of rain overnight, while Thane saw 13 mm, indicating a widespread weather pattern affecting the area. The heavy rainfall has raised concerns about water management and infrastructure, prompting calls for improved drainage systems.

Local authorities are on high alert, monitoring the situation closely to manage potential flooding and ensure resident safety. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas.

A high tide alert has also been issued for Mumbai's coastal areas. The city experienced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion following heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday. Rain persisted through Wednesday morning. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Dhule, Nasik, Amravati, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur, among others.