Maharashtra Weather Update: Unseasonal Showers in Mumbai–Thane Before Makar Sankranti, Chilly Spell Continues Elsewhere

Even as a cold wave is predicted to affect Maharashtra in January, unseasonal rainfall has already made its presence felt in several parts of the state, catching residents off guard. There are indications that rain could continue during the Makar Sankranti festivities as well. The India Meteorological Department has released a detailed forecast outlining how weather conditions may develop over the coming days. Cloudy skies, shifting wind patterns and occasional showers are expected. Moisture-laden systems influencing the region are causing sudden changes, prompting authorities to urge citizens to remain cautious as daily life and celebrations may be impacted.

LOCAL FORECAST FOR MUMBAI CITY & NEIGHBORHOOD:

For 24 hours:

Partly cloudy sky in city and suburbs with possibility of light rain / drizzle towards night/early morning.

Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 deg. C. and 19 deg. C. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) January 12, 2026

Over the past few days, areas including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai have experienced steady rainfall. Since morning, Mumbai has witnessed overcast skies, with cooler conditions at night and early morning, while humidity and heat may rise during the afternoon. According to forecasts, Tuesday, January 13, is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperatures in Mumbai may hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. A weather system originating in the Bay of Bengal has triggered rainfall across southern India, with its effects now being felt across Maharashtra as well.

While the intensity of the cold wave has reduced slightly in western Maharashtra, chilly conditions continue to persist in Marathwada and Vidarbha. Districts such as Jalna, Beed, Latur and Parbhani witnessed dense fog on Tuesday morning. Minimum temperatures in these regions may drop to between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are expected to range from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also predicted rainfall until January 16 in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur and the ghat areas of Satara, raising the possibility of a rainy Makar Sankranti period.