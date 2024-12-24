Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Hailstorms and Rain Predicted for Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Other Districts from December 26-27

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and rains in parts of north India are influencing weather patterns, drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea toward the north. On Monday, overcast conditions were reported in several areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The Maharashtra is forecasted to receive rain and thundershowers on December 26 and 27, with warnings issued for some districts. Additionally, minor hailstorms are expected in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha on December 27.

According to Pune Meteorological Department Chief Krishnanand Hosalikar, rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik on December 26. On December 27, rainfall is likely in Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, and Washim.

Thunderstorms are expected at isolated places across Maharashtra, with cold wave conditions continuing on December 24, including in Mumbai and Konkan. The cold will ease slightly with cloudy skies on December 25-26. From December 26-28, the state is likely to experience cloudy skies and light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers at isolated locations. On December 27, minor hailstorms are possible in isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and some parts of Vidarbha. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are also expected in Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, and nearby areas. Meteorologist Manikrao Khule noted that the cold wave will intensify starting December 30.

The current temperatures across various locations in Maharashtra are as follows:

Mumbai: 20.4°C

Thane: 21.8°C

Palghar: 17.7°C

Dahanu: 18.9°C

Ahilyanagar: 14.4°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 17.4°C

Kolhapur: 18.6°C

Mahabaleshwar: 13.6°C

Nashik: 14°C

Ratnagiri: 21.1°C

Satara: 15°C

In Mumbai, day temperatures are expected to be around 24°C, while night temperatures will rise to about 20°C due to the cloudy weather, which is expected to ease the cold. Meteorologist Athreya Shetty mentioned that the cold wave will intensify by December 30.