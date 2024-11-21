Maharashtra Winter Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across Region; Mumbai to See 19°C Morning, 34°C Daytime on Nov 21

The third week of November has seen a significant drop in temperatures across the region, along with changes in wind patterns. Over the past two days, the wind direction has shifted from the south-northeast to the southwest, increasing wind speed and contributing to a cooler atmosphere.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies on November 21. The temperature in the city will range from a comfortable 19°C in the morning to a warm 34°C during the day. The forecast predicts continued sunshine and mild winds, making it ideal for outdoor activities, with no rain anticipated.

In other parts of the region, the minimum temperature has dropped from 17°C to 13°C, while the maximum has decreased from 32°C to 27°C. Compared to last week, this marks a decrease of 4°C in the minimum temperature and 5°C in the maximum. This trend reflects a cooler, more pleasant climate that is expected to persist in the coming days.

Impact on Agriculture

The cooler weather has brought mixed implications for the ongoing rabi season. By November 19, approximately 55% of the rabi crop sowing has been completed, with remaining fields being prepared rapidly. In some areas, the early-sown crops are showing promising growth.

However, the intermittent fog over the past two days has raised concerns about pest infestations, particularly in gram crops. Farmers have reported cases of Ghat worm infestations and are actively spraying pesticides to mitigate the damage. The heavy rains during the previous Kharif season had already caused significant losses, and farmers are now striving to recover through the rabi harvest.

The cooler temperatures have been consistent over the past few days, with the minimum temperature ranging between 13°C and 14°C and the maximum between 27°C and 29°C. The table below highlights the gradual temperature decline in the region:

Date Min Max 16 November 17.0 32.0 17 November 16.1 31.0 18 November 14.5 29.7 19 November 14.0 29.0 20 November 13.1 27.0

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the cold is likely to intensify further after four days, signaling a continued drop in temperatures. The increased cold is attributed to shifting climate patterns and elevated wind speeds.