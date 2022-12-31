Maharashtra's youth Congress functionary booked for posting derogatory content against BJP MLC Prasad Lad

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2022 12:13 PM 2022-12-31T12:13:20+5:30 2022-12-31T12:13:50+5:30

Police have registered a case of defamation against an office-bearer of the Youth Congress from Maharashtra's Thane city for ...

Police have registered a case of defamation against an office-bearer of the Youth Congress from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly posting a derogatory content against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prasad Lad on social media, an official said.

According to a report of PTI, The case was registered at Naupada police station in Thane based on a complaint lodged by a BJP activist, he said.

The complainant Ashish Salaskar is a contractor and a local functionary of the BJP in south Mumbai. He is part of the public relations office of MLC Prasad Lad.

Tags : Prasad lad Prasad lad Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Congress Social Media