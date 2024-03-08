Mahashivratri Festivities Begin: Devotees Gather at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Devotees from various parts of Maharashtra flocked to the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik to celebrate Mahashivratri. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, witnessed a large gathering of devotees who gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings on this auspicious occasion.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion and spirituality as devotees participated in various rituals and ceremonies throughout the day. Security measures were also heightened to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees amidst the celebrations.

One of the most important Hindu festivals, the festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country with slightly varying traditions. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast, meditate, visit Shiva temples, recite mantra and prayers and perform rituals associated with Lord Shiva worship. The festival is the time to purify body, mind and soul and for fresh beginnings. Observing a day-long fast on Mahashivratri is of great spiritual significance as it is equivalent to worshipping Shiva the entire year and can also help one attain salvation and get rid of all sins. Observing this vrat can help one progress on path of inner peace and spirituality and achieve all worldly goals too.